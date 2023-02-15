Missing Man In Underwear Found Dead On Side Of Road In Lititz, Police Say

A missing 70-year-old man was found wearing nothing but his underwear along the side of a road in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Feb. 14, authorities announced the following day.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called "to a report of a male in his underwear laying alongside the roadway in the area of the 400 block of West Burkholder Road in Clay Township," around 3:45 a.m., according to the release by the department.

Upon arrival the officers found the man "laying on his back in the grass approximately 5 feet off the shoulder of the roadway. The male was only wearing a pair of underwear," police state in the release.

Although he had no vital signs EMS was already en route, so officers began chest compressions until they arrived, according to the release. EMS took the man to Ephrata WellSpan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"The responding NLCPRD officers were not familiar with the victim but were familiar with homes that were potential residences where the victim could have resided, and began efforts to determine the identity of the victim. It was determined that there was a 70-year-old male missing from the dwelling, who met the description of the victim, whose identity was confirmed by NLCRPD officers using technical means," police say.

The man's name has not been released.

The Lancaster County coroner's office is investigating to determine the official cause and manner of death, but it is not suspicious, authorities say.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.