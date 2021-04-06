Contact Us
Missing Lancaster Man Found Safe, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Theodore Seifried.
Theodore Seifried. Photo Credit: West Lampeter Township PD

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for a Lancaster County man.

Theodore Seifried, 64 of West Lampeter Township has been safely located.

He had last been seen driving a green 2009 Toyota Camry on June 2 at approximately 12:30 p.m. when he was reported missing to police.

Police believed Seifried to be at special risk of harm or injury when they issued the alert on Thursday night.

State and local police thank the public for their assistance in locating Seifried.

