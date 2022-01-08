Man Slashed 'Ear To Ear' With Box Cutter Outside Central PA Home: Police

A man was held by his hair and slashed across the face "ear to ear" outside his Lancaster home, police say.

Former convict Alex Lamont Baker, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested on a warrant in connection with the stabbing on Monday, August 1, according to an updated release by the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Police first became aware of the stabbing when they were called to the 700 block of East Walnut Street around 6:36 a.m., on Sunday, July 31, according to the release.

Upon their arrival, police found the man "with a deep laceration across his face, extending from ear to ear," police say.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Officer David Kaminski spoke to witnesses and learned that the victim and Baker had engaged in a verbal argument prior to the assault.

Through the investigation, it came to light that Baker left the argument to go get the box-cutter from a nearby home and then "approached the victim again, grabbed the victim by the hair and deliberately cut the victim across his face," as stated in the release.

Baker has a lengthy court record and has served prison time for theft, assault, drug possession/manufacturing, and a headline-making armed robbery back in 2015.

He has been held on one felony count of Aggravated Assault in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. Lefever. at 9 a.m. on August 9, according to his latest court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.