Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Funeral Details Released For Amish Mother Of 8 Killed In Central PA Farm Tractor Rollover
News

Man Slashed 'Ear To Ear' With Box Cutter Outside Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Alex Lamont Baker and the area where the assault happened in the 700 block of East Walnut Street in Lancaster.
Alex Lamont Baker and the area where the assault happened in the 700 block of East Walnut Street in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police; Google Maps (Street View)

A man was held by his hair and slashed across the face "ear to ear" outside his Lancaster home, police say. 

Former convict Alex Lamont Baker, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested on a warrant in connection with the stabbing on Monday, August 1, according to an updated release by the Lancaster Bureau of Police. 

Police first became aware of the stabbing when they were called to the 700 block of East Walnut Street around 6:36 a.m., on Sunday, July 31, according to the release. 

Upon their arrival, police found the man "with a deep laceration across his face, extending from ear to ear," police say. 

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital, according to police. 

Officer David Kaminski spoke to witnesses and learned that the victim and Baker had engaged in a verbal argument prior to the assault.

Through the investigation, it came to light that Baker left the argument to go get the box-cutter from a nearby home and then "approached the victim again, grabbed the victim by the hair and deliberately cut the victim across his face," as stated in the release. 

Baker has a lengthy court record and has served prison time for theft, assault, drug possession/manufacturing, and a headline-making armed robbery back in 2015.

He has been held on one felony count of Aggravated Assault in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 in bail, court records show. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. Lefever. at 9 a.m. on August 9, according to his latest court docket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.