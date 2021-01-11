Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Man Killed In Central PA Crash, Police Search For Witnesses

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Police vehicle from East Cocalico Township.
Police vehicle from East Cocalico Township. Photo Credit: Facebook (East Cocalico Township Police)

A man was found dead in a car rolled on its side on Saturday, according to police.

East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for a vehicle accident on RT 222 Northbound at mile marker 46.9 at approximately 7:42 p.m., police said in a statement.

A sedan was found on its side in a grassy area along the right side of the road, according to police.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Reamstown Fire Company, the Denver Fire Company, the Reamstown Ambulance and the Berks County Coroner Office.

Reid Wilson, 60, of Reading, was found dead inside of the vehicle, police say.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Keith McCabe at 717-336-1725.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.