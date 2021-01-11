Man Killed In Central PA Crash, Police Search For Witnesses

A man was found dead in a car rolled on its side on Saturday, according to police.

East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for a vehicle accident on RT 222 Northbound at mile marker 46.9 at approximately 7:42 p.m., police said in a statement.

A sedan was found on its side in a grassy area along the right side of the road, according to police.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Reamstown Fire Company, the Denver Fire Company, the Reamstown Ambulance and the Berks County Coroner Office.

Reid Wilson, 60, of Reading, was found dead inside of the vehicle, police say.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Keith McCabe at 717-336-1725.

