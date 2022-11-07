Lancaster County Man Attempted To Lure Child Through Facebook For Sex: Police

A 36-year-old Lancaster County man attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him through Facebook, police say.

William La Vinkavick Jr., 36, of Akron turned himself in to the West Earl Township police on Nov. 5, according to a release by the department.

An "investigation revealed that he had enticed who he thought was a 14-year-old girl into meeting him for the purpose of sex," the police say.

Vinkavick acknowledged the age of the person he thought he was talking with through Facebook Messenger, according to the police release.

He was charged with seven felonies for the following:

Criminal Attempt - Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Or Older (2 Counts)

Criminal Attempt - Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years of Age

Criminal Attempt - Sell Obscene/Sexual Materials

Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

Criminal Attempt - Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

He was unable to post $25,000 in bail, so he's been held in the Lancaster County Prison, police say and court records confirm.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m., according to his court docket.

