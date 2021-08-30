Lancaster Community Rallies, Raising $2.4K For Family Of Man Who Was Fatally Shot

The victim of a shooting on Friday in the city of Lancaster has been identified by police.

Rolando "Peanut" Nazir Rivera, 23, of the 200 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster, was shot in the 500 block of Third Street around 9:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Riviera with multiple gunshot wounds, bleeding out in the street.

He died at the scene.

It is believed he was targeted.

Rivera had a criminal record for criminal trespassing in 2019 and a 2017 offense for carrying a firearm without a license, according to area police, court documents and news outlets when the incidents occurred.

It is unclear if his past played a role in the shooting.

A suspect was reportedly spotted by witnesses fleeing from the scene, heading towards Crystal Street.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.

Rivera was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He enjoyed playing and watching basketball.

His friends are publicly mourning him with social media posts about their happy childhood together in Lancaster.

D.e.p peanut i love u bro my condolences to your family 😔😢😭💔 Posted by Manolo EL Komi on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Rivera, "was a very loving, kind, outgoing soul," as stated by Tabatha Gallatin on the GoFundMe campaign page started to help cover funeral expenses.

The campaign has raised just over $2,000 of their $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

