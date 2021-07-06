Kayaker Rescued While Drift Towards Dam In Lancaster County

A kayaker was rescued after his boat overturned and he could not safely reboard on Saturday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to a water rescue in the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Impoundment where the kayaker was reportedly drifting towards the dam.

Fire and rescue units were dispatched along with the Pennsylvania Gam Commission Game Wardens, in addition to the NLCRPD patrols.

The man was able to reach shore by clinging to another kayaker who towed him to the shoreline.

No injuries reported.

