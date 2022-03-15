INSIDE JOB: Ex-Head Of Drug Task Force Stole $200K+ PA AG Says

The former head of a central Pennsylvania county drug task force stole more than $200,000 from the agency over five years, alleges the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Former Lancaster County Det. Sgt. John Burkhart stole money seized during drug investigations using two separate schemes, according to Attorney General Shapiro's release on Tuesday, Mar. 13.

The first scheme involved $150,000 in seized cash from the drug task force safe, where seized money was stored before it was formally forfeited and placed in a bank account, the release explains.

The second scheme involved skimming approximately $50,000 off deposits before they could be recorded by the treasurer, according to the release.

In all, he deposited at least $170K into his personal bank account between 2015 and 2020 when he was dismissed, AG Shapiro states in the release.

“Mr. Burkhart abused his position of public trust to scam and defraud the citizens of Lancaster County and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force out of desperately needed funds,” said AG Shapiro. “These funds should have been used to help law enforcement in Lancaster County battle the opioid epidemic. Instead, this money went into John Burkhart’s pocket."

The 56-year-old has been charged with four felonies, including three counts of theft and one of forgery, in addition to two misdemeanors, court records show.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

