Heartless Husband Killer Heads To Prison: LanCo. DA

A Quarryville woman who gave her estranged husband a deadly Valentine's— heartlessly slaying him at PNC Bank in Strasbourg on Valentine's Day 2021— has been sentenced, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Danielle Beweley, 30, was convicted of murder in the first degree of her husband Mitchell Beweley during a five-day bench trial before Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn that concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 21. She was sentenced has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn, according to a release from the DA's office on Tuesday, January 24.

During the trial it became clear that Bewley premeditated the murder and planned to make it look like self-defense during an argument after she lured him to the bank and shot him five times in the torso around 5:30 p.m., Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson explained as she prosecuted the case and presented evidence.

"The defendant executed a plan and then executed the victim,” Wilson said. “She had it all planned out. It was specific premeditation. She was lying in wait for the victim to get there.”

Further evidence and testimony presented by Wilson throughout trial included:

Witnesses at the PNC Bank heard one gunshot and then a rapid succession of gunfire.

The Lancaster County Coroner who conducted the victim’s autopsy testified all five shots could have been fatal to the victim.

Testimony from the defendant’s friend and Ring camera video evidence revealed the defendant went to the friend’s house to pick up her firearm.

Wilson also argued the defendant’s claim that she was scared was inaccurate since she never stopped at a police station or stayed at her friend’s rather than going to meet with the victim.

Testimony that the defendant made previous threats to kill the victim.

A FaceTime call between the defendant and her friend with the defendant showing a gun moments before the shooting.

Multiple calls from the defendant to friends and family saying she had shot the victim, including that “He got what he deserved.”

“She could not reasonably believe she was in threat of serious bodily injury or death when she lured [the victim] to the PNC Bank to kill him,” Wilson said. “There’s no mistaken belief that her life was in danger. It’s premeditated, first-degree murder.” Wilson also stated the defendant could have safely retreated from the situation by driving away; the inability to safely retreat is needed for a self-defense claim.

The defense asked for a third-degree murder or manslaughter verdict arguing the defendant’s mental health and prior victimization made her reasonably believe she was in fear of danger.

Judge Spahn returned the guilty verdict at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The victim’s father spoke during the proceeding and told the victim he forgave and loved her, according to the DA.

