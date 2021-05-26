Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Con Shot To Death In Street ID'd By York County Coroner
News

GOT HIM! US Marshals Arrest Teen Who Drove Into Pennsylvania Trooper During Traffic Stop

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
David J. Pratt.
David J. Pratt. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An 18-year-old who injured a Pennsylvania State trooper during a traffic stop in Lancaster County is has been arrested by US Marshals.

David J. Pratt was arrested in the 900 block of Chestnut Street,  in Lebanon County on Tuesday shortly after midnight by US Marshals.

Pratt was a passenger in a 2004 Honda Civic that was the subject of a routine traffic stop on Route 462/Lincoln Highway, east of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, around 2:20 a.m. on May 11, according to PSP.

Pratt shared a false identification with police, then slid over to the driver’s seat while the driver was with police outside of the vehicle, said police in a statement to the media.

Pratt ignored troopers’ orders to exit the vehicle, instead accelerating towards the highway--striking the trooper, according to police.

That’s when police shot at the car but Pratt sped off on Route 462 westbound towards Lancaster City.

The trooper Pratt injured was taken to a hospital and has been released.

The original driver they pulled over has been released from police custody.

Pratt fled the scene in a 2004 Honda Civic Pratt with the license plate LKM-0953.

PSP, Lancaster County detectives and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.

Pratt had an active arrest warrant for robbery with pending felony charges at the time of the incident.

Pratt is charged with the following:

  •  F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injuries to designated individuals
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or caused bodily injuries with deadly weapon
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person 
  • M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • Summary charge for Depositing Waste On Highway
  • M3 False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer
  • Summary Driving Without A License

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.