Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

News

GOT HIM! Lancaster Man Arrested For Fatal Drug Delivery 7 Months After Warrant Issued

Jillian Pikora
Noel Jerome Thompson.
Noel Jerome Thompson. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A Lancaster County man accused of delivering a fatal supply of drugs has been arrested after a seven month long search.

Noel Jerome Thompson, 20, of Lancaster was arrested by Pennsylvania State police at noon on Monday.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, according to Manheim Township police.

The drug delivery of Fentanyl, and subsequent death he is accused of, happened in the 400 block Revere Road between 2 and 8:10 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Thompson is charged with the following:

  • F2 Receiving Stolen Property
  • F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment
  • Carrying Loaded Weapon
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License
  • M1 Possessing An Instrument Of Crime With Intent

He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.

Another person was with Thompson at the time of the delivery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

