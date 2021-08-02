Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: BF Mourns Loss Of Casey Johnston Who Police Say Likely Died In Philadelphia Crash
News

Fight At Middle Schooler's Basketball Game Leaves 12 Adults Injured In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A two-day tournament for seventh and eighth grade basketball players ended in a fight between adults, a stampede and a call to police of shots fired on Sunday, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Two fights happened inside the Spooky Nook Sports Complex located at 2913 Spooky Nook Road in Manheim during games for the middle schoolers across the northeast on Sunday around 2:20 p.m.

At least one call was made to Emergency Dispatch Services for a report of gunfire inside the building where the large basketball tournament was being held.

Police, Fire and EMS from multiple agencies responded, surrounding the building and clearing the area.

Six people were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained while evacuating the building.

Approximately six others were treated and released by EMS on-scene.

"Police have cleared the building after conducting searches of all areas and completing interviews with Spooky Nook Sports staff and visitors," police said in a statement on Sunday. "Officers have reviewed some video and at this point the investigation continues. There has been nothing to confirm the initial report of a gunshot being fired. We do not have witnesses or evidence to support the initial calls to 911 for shots fired at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chase with East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

More details have not been released at the time of publication, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.