Fight At Middle Schooler's Basketball Game Leaves 12 Adults Injured In Lancaster County

A two-day tournament for seventh and eighth grade basketball players ended in a fight between adults, a stampede and a call to police of shots fired on Sunday, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Two fights happened inside the Spooky Nook Sports Complex located at 2913 Spooky Nook Road in Manheim during games for the middle schoolers across the northeast on Sunday around 2:20 p.m.

At least one call was made to Emergency Dispatch Services for a report of gunfire inside the building where the large basketball tournament was being held.

Police, Fire and EMS from multiple agencies responded, surrounding the building and clearing the area.

Six people were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained while evacuating the building.

Approximately six others were treated and released by EMS on-scene.

"Police have cleared the building after conducting searches of all areas and completing interviews with Spooky Nook Sports staff and visitors," police said in a statement on Sunday. "Officers have reviewed some video and at this point the investigation continues. There has been nothing to confirm the initial report of a gunshot being fired. We do not have witnesses or evidence to support the initial calls to 911 for shots fired at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chase with East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

More details have not been released at the time of publication, follow Daily Voice for updates.

