Federal Lawsuit Filed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates at Penn Medicine

Workers for Penn Medicine who were dismissed from their jobs for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, have filed a federal lawsuit.

Hundreds of employees have quit or been dismissed from Penn Medicine since the vaccine mandate was announced this past spring.

The suit states that the vaccination mandates are unconstitutional, violating employee rights and they were wrongfully terminated.

The 11-page document specifically cites four issues the defendants are seeking damages for:

Violation of First Amendment rights.

Violation of the 14th Amendment, "right to privacy and body."

Wrongful termination, in violation of Pennsylvania public policy.

Forced political speech.

Penn Medicine health system, the United States Department of Labor and the US Health and Human Services Department are listed defendants.

"Pennsylvania Informed Consent Advocates," which includes Lancaster General Health employees, filed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Harrisburg.

