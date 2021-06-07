Contact Us
Fatal Rollover, 2 Ejected In Crash In Lancaster County, Say State Police

Jillian Pikora
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

One person is dead and another has been injured after being ejected from a vehicle that rolled over along Black Horse Road in Paradise Township, on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State police.

The single vehicle rollover crash happened just south of Route 30 around 10 p.m., according to state police.

The driver lost control of their vehicle, hitting a utility pole on the right side of the road.

The car rolled over multiple times-- ejected both the two people inside along the way.

The vehicle came to a final stop about 50 yards from the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's office, according to PSP.

The driver's identity has not been made public.

The passenger of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

