Fatal Motorcycle Crash Closed Lancaster Roadway For 4 Hours

Fatal motorcycle crash at Stone Mill Plaza in Lancaster.
Photo Credit: Lancaster Township Fire Department

A motorcycle crash left one man dead in Lancaster on Friday, according to Manheim Township police.

Crash at Stone Mill Plaza in Lancaster.

Lancaster Township Fire Department

A blue Suzuki motorcycle collided with a black 2011 Toyota Corolla at the intersection of 1360 Columbia Avenue and Jackson Drive at Stone Mill Plaza at 12:10 p.m.

The car involved in the fatal motorcycle crash at Stone Mill Plaza in Lancaster.

Lancaster Township Fire Department

The man who drove the motorcycle sustained life threatening injuries and later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

Firefighters provided minor spill control of fluids that had leaked from the motorcycle.

Lancaster Township fire and police, shut down Columbia Avenue at Stone Mill to Abbeyville roads.

Fatal crash at Stone Mill Plaza in Lancaster.

Lancaster Township Fire Department

After firefighters washed the remaining fluids from the road, Columbia Avenue reopened around 4:30 p.m.-- over four hours after the crash.

The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released as next of kin has not been notified.

