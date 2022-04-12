Endangered Missing PA Man Found Safe: Police

UPDATE: John Gooding, 76, of Lancaster, has been found safe, Pennsylvania state police say.

ORIGINAL:

A 76-year-old man is missing and possibly endangered, police say.

John Gooding left his home in the 1300 block of Still Water Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 12, Manheim Township police say.

His family members and police have been unable to contact or locate him, according to the release.

"Gooding’s family is concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself and have declared him an endangered missing person for medical reasons," the police say.

He was last seen driving a blue 2017 Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania registration KDB-7762.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or comes into contact with him is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or call 911.

