Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Endangered Missing PA Man Found Safe: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
JohnGooding
JohnGooding Photo Credit: Manheim Township police department

UPDATE: John Gooding, 76, of Lancaster, has been found safe, Pennsylvania state police say.

ORIGINAL:

A 76-year-old man is missing and possibly endangered, police say.

John Gooding left his home in the 1300 block of Still Water Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 12, Manheim Township police say.

His family members and police have been unable to contact or locate him, according to the release.

"Gooding’s family is concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself and have declared him an endangered missing person for medical reasons," the police say.

He was last seen driving a blue 2017 Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania registration KDB-7762.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or comes into contact with him is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.