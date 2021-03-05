Ducklings Rescued By Police In Lititz (Video)

Eight ducklings were rescued from a storm drain by police in Lititz.

Someone reported squeaking noises come from a storm drain in Lititz while then were out on a walk.

A passerby reported the squeaks to local police.

The young ducklings can be heard frantic chirping in the body camera footage posted on the borough's YouTube page over the weekend.

A police officer quickly descended into the storm drain to safely rescue the corral ducklings with the help of a net.

The video’s description reads “It’s not spring in Lititz until the ducklings start making their way to the bottom of the storm drains and we wouldn’t be the LBPD if we didn’t post the bodycam footage of the dramatic rescue.”

The police worked with ORCA Animal Rescue to reunite the corral with their mother.

