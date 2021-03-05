Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Ducklings Rescued By Police In Lititz (Video)

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
It's not spring in Lititz until the ducklings start making they're way to the bottom of the storm drains and we wouldn't be the LBPD if we didn't post the body cam footage of the dramatic rescue. Thank you to all the citizens that helped!
It's not spring in Lititz until the ducklings start making they're way to the bottom of the storm drains and we wouldn't be the LBPD if we didn't post the body cam footage of the dramatic rescue. Thank you to all the citizens that helped! Video Credit: Lititz Police

Eight ducklings were rescued from a storm drain by police in Lititz.

Someone reported squeaking noises come from a storm drain in Lititz while then were out on a walk.

A passerby reported the squeaks to local police.

The young ducklings can be heard frantic chirping in the body camera footage posted on the borough's YouTube page over the weekend.

A police officer quickly descended into the storm drain to safely rescue the corral ducklings with the help of a net.

The video’s description reads “It’s not spring in Lititz until the ducklings start making their way to the bottom of the storm drains and we wouldn’t be the LBPD if we didn’t post the bodycam footage of the dramatic rescue.”

The police worked with ORCA Animal Rescue to reunite the corral with their mother.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.