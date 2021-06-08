Driver Survives Train Crash In Lancaster County

A driver was injured when their car collided with a train in Lancaster County on Monday, according to East Lampeter police.

Police were called to the crash at the train tracks along Hess Road in Upper Leacock Township in the area of Belmont Trailers and Cardinal Building Products, around 1:00 p.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

This section of tracks has no railroad crossing lights, according East Lampeter police.

There have been other crashes at the same crossing the police do not consider this a common occurrence.

The driver was entrapped and required rescuing by first responders, but was the only person injured in the.

The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.