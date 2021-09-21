Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Driver Pushes Passenger Out Of Car In Police Pursuit, Lancaster Authorities Say

Samoad Anyea Key.
Samoad Anyea Key. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A Lancaster man who pushed a passenger out of a car and sent police on a high-speed chase is wanted by police.

Samoad Anyea Key, 37, of Lancaster, was pursued by police after he failed to pullover for a routine traffic stop on Sept. 9.

Police attempted to stop Key after they spotted him driving erratically along Landis Valley Road at the intersection of Greenview Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

Key was identified by an officer, who "noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle," according to police.

When the officer questioned Key about the smell, he sped off, fleeing from police.

While fleeing, Key opened the front passenger side door and pushed the passenger out of the front seat, causing them to hit the pavement.

The fall caused several injuries to the passenger.

Officers discontinued pursuing Key until it became unsafe.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is charged with the following:

  • M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • S Reckless Driving 
  • S Duties At Stop Sign
  • S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

Key has a criminal record for previous drug related offenses and traffic violations.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Key should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

