Delaware Woman Dies, Two Hurt Following Mercedes Collision In Lancaster County: Police

A woman has died and two others were injured after two Mercedes collided in Lancaster County on Sunday, March 26, 2023, authorities say.

A dark colored Mercedes SUV was driving south on Eshelman Mill Road while a tan Mercedes sedan was driving east on Locust Lane, then the two vehicles collided at the intersection, but exactly how was unclear, according to the West Lampeter Township police.

First responders were called to the scene at 5:10 p.m., according to the release.

The two women in the sedan were transported to LGH Penn Medicine— where the unnamed 81-year-old driver died, WLTPD explained in the release.

"The condition of the passenger is unknown at this time other than she is receiving treatment," the police noted. "The driver of the SUV, a female from Willow Street, was treated at the scene for minor injuries," the police said.

The Lancaster County Major Crash Investigation Team was assisting with the on-scene investigation and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked to call West Lampeter Township Police at (717) 464-2421.

