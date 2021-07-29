Daredevil Dirt Biker Goes 70 MPH Fleeing From Lancaster Police

A Lancaster County man fled from police after they try to stop him from trespassing.

Local daredevil and dirt biker, Isaac Hunter Hubik, 22, of New Holland, eventually turned himself in to police after learning officers had been in contact with his friends.

New Holland Police were called to the 500 Block of South Kinzer Avenue in Earl Township for a report that there was a dirt bike riding through fields without permission on July 22 at 10:24 p.m.

Officers caught up to the dirt bike at the intersection of Ranck Road and East Main Street in New Holland Borough, but when officers attempted to stop the dirt bike it initially sped up and ran a stop sign.

The rider, later identified as Hubik, almost lost control and then stopped for officers shortly after.

When the officer exited his vehicle he ordered the rider to turn off the dirt bike multiple times-- instead, Hubik took off through The Willows development, refusing to stop for officers.

He ran multiple stop signs and traveled through the residential development at speeds over 70mph.

Hubik eventually began to go through fields again and officers stopped trying to pullover the dirt bike.

Hubik admitted to being the rider that fled from officers when he turned himself in around 11 p.m.

Hubik has been charged with the following:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (M2)

Count of Agricultural Vandalism (M3)

10 Counts of Summary Traffic Offenses

His court docket was not publicly available at the time of publication for further details.

Prior to this incident, he pleaded guilty to a summary charge of driving a registered vehicle on July 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.