Crews Battled Fire At Kellogg's Plant In Lancaster County Amid Strike: Report

As the Kellogg's strike enters its third month and just day after a shooting threat at the plant, a fire broke out at the Lancaster County Kellogg's Company, according to a report by WGAL News 8 citing dispatchers.

The fire occurred in a silo at the plant located in the 2000 block of State Road on Saturday around 9 p.m., the outlet reports citing dispatch.

Hempfield fire department and mutual aid battled the blaze for about an hour and a half according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The fire was discovered to have originated in a dust bin and was contained by the plant’s sprinkler system, according to Lancaster Online.

No one was injured in the incident, LNP reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

