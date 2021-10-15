Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

Crash While Passing Horse-Buggy On Central PA Bridge Lands Motorcyclist In Creek, State Police

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Horse-and-buggy in traffic.
Horse-and-buggy in traffic. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

A motorcyclist was fatally thrown into a creek during a multi-vehicle crash on a central Pennsylvania bridge, according to a report released by Pennsylvania state police.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a report of a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township Thursday at 9 p.m., officials report.

A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a 2009 Yamaha Star motorcycle were traveling southbound on Route 896 behind a horse-and-buggy just before the crash, according to police.

The minivan attempted to pass the buggy,  crossing into the northbound traffic, colliding with a 2002 Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

The Jeep Cherokee swerved into the southbound lane and struck the oncoming motorcycle, causing a second collision, police stated.

The motorcyclist was ejected over the side of a bridge into Pequea Creek, according to the police report.

The motorcyclist was located shortly after CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and emergency dispatchers.

There are no reports of other injuries and the horse-and-buggy was not harmed or officially involved in the crash, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released. The victim is currently identified as a 64-year-old man from Strasburg.

The minivan was operated by 67-year-old from Paradise and the Jeep Cherokee was operated by a 16-year-old girl.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

