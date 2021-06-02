Crash At Dangerous Intersection Sends 2 To Hospital in Lancaster County, Say Area Fire Dept.

A crash-- at what locals call a "dangerous intersection," sends two people to the hospital, according to the Londonderry Township fire department.

Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Colebrook and Schoolhouse Roads before 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, say fire department.

The road signs were ripped out of the road during the impact.

Many locals posted on social media about how dangerous the intersection is and how frequently they see or hear about crashes there.

Several people in the area say it is difficult to see around the farm's fence at the intersection and want to see it become a four-way stop.

No plans to address this have been made public.

Two patients were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

