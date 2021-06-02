Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Crash At Dangerous Intersection Sends 2 To Hospital in Lancaster County, Say Area Fire Dept.

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A crash at the intersection of Colebrook and Schoolhouse Roads in Londonderry township, Lancaster County, Pennsylania. Photo Credit: Londonderry Twp. FD
A crash at the intersection of Colebrook and Schoolhouse Roads in Londonderry township, Lancaster County, Pennsylania. Photo Credit: Londonderry Twp FD

A crash-- at what locals call a "dangerous intersection," sends two people to the hospital, according to the Londonderry Township fire department.

Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Colebrook and Schoolhouse Roads before 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, say fire department.

The road signs were ripped out of the road during the impact.

Many locals posted on social media about how dangerous the intersection is and how frequently they see or hear about crashes there. 

Several people in the area say it is difficult to see around the farm's fence at the intersection and want to see it become a four-way stop.

No plans to address this have been made public.

Two patients were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.