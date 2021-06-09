Coroner Called To Lancaster County Target To Investigate Possible Human Remains

Possible human remains are being investigated behind a Lancaster County Target, say police.

The Lancaster County coroner was called to investigate the possible human remains behind the East Lampeter Township Target along Route 30 on Wednesday morning, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The possible remains were found in a grassy area behind the parking lot of the Target, say East Lampeter Township police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.