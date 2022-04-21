Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Convicted Rapist Sexually Assaults Girl In PA: Report

Jillian Pikora
Anthony James Holley Sr.
Anthony James Holley Sr. Photo Credit: Lancaster County Prison

A Pennsylvania man who previously served time for raping a woman and failed to register himself as a sex offender has been charged in the sexual assault of a girl, according to a report by Lancaster Online citing court documents.

Anthony James Holley Sr., 41, kissed and fondled the girl while at a home on Poplar Street in Lancaster between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the outlet.

He also failed to register his information with state police as a sex offender once he was released from prison for the previous rape conviction, according to court documents. For that he was charged with nine felonies for “Fail to Register with PSP” and “Fail to Verify Address/Be Photographed,” although he was experiencing homelessness at the time of his arrest, court records show.

He has been charged with three misdemeanors for indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, and a felony for “unlawful contact with minor- sexual offenses,” according to court records.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $575,000— $75,000 for the failure to register and $500,000 for the alleged sexual assault— in bail, according to his court dockets.

Holley's preliminary hearing for failing to register with police has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever at 9 a.m. on Apr. 22, and his preliminary hearing for the sexual assault case has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis on May 2, court records show.

Click here to read more from Lancaster Online.

