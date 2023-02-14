Contact Us
Child Assaulted By 77-Year-Old Mount Joy Man, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle.
A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook/Mount Joy Borough police department

A child under the age of 13 was sexually assaulted by a 77-year-old man, authorities announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Roscoe M. Geib, of Mount Joy, " inappropriate comments and touched the victim in an inappropriate manner," while the young child was in his care, borough police allege. 

Following an investigation, Geib was charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors police say and court documents confirm.

His arraignment was pending at the time of publication so no additional details were available.

