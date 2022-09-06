Child Among Four Armed Robbers Nabbed By Police In Central PA

A child was among four armed robbers arrested in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 8, police say.

The group was wanted in connection with a store clerk assault and armed robbery at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street in York earlier that same evening, according to a release by West York Borough police.

All four accused robbers were arrested with assistance from West Manchester and York City police departments, West York Borough police say.

The child is being charged as an an adult, according to the release.

More information is expected to be released by police; follow Daily Voice for updates.

