Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

News

'Check The Ditches,' PA Attacker Texts Brother Of Victim Found By Morning Jogger: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me
Frank Ali Doman II
Frank Ali Doman II Photo Credit: Lancaster County Prison

A Lancaster man has been accused of beating a woman then leaving her in a ditch and texting her brother telling him to "check the ditches and the hospital," Lancaster Online reports citing Pennsylvania state police.

Frank Ali Doman II, 48, of Lancaster, struck the victim multiple times in his car between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday, April 24, the outlet says citing police and court papers.

The victim apparently convinced Doman to leave her on the side of the road, where she was found hours later badly bruised and in fetal position in a ditch by a jogger, according to Lancaster Online's report citing police reports.

Doman was charged with a felony for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a misdemeanor for Simple Assault, and a summary charge for Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact, according to court documents.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller at 1:30 p.m. on June, 2, according to his most recent court docket.

Click here to read more from Lancaster Online.

