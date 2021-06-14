Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Central Dauphin HS Assistant Band Director Fired After Child Porn Bust
CHARGED! Brothers Collecting Child Porn On Cellphones Arrested In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Brian Staffieri and William "Billy" Staffieri.
Brian Staffieri and William "Billy" Staffieri. Photo Credit: Facebook

Two brothers in Lancaster County have been charged with multiple felonies after police found child pornography on their cellphones, according to a Pennsylvania State police report.

William Charl Staffieri, 25, and Brian Timothy Staffieri, 24, both of the 700 block of River Hill Road in Conestoga, have been arrested and charged for images and videos during a search warrant on May 20, say state police.

Officials learned the men might have been collecting the pornographic images via a cyber tip received in Nov. 2020.

Investigators found child pornography uploaded from Kik accounts, a social messenger cellphone application.

Brain Staffieri was the registered user of one of the account.

Additional child pornographic material was found on William Staffieri's phone.

Brian Staffieri has been charged with five felony counts of dissemination of child pornography and one felony count of Criminal use of a communication device.

William Staffieri has been charged with eight felony counts of child pornography and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication device.

Both are free on $150,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

Their joint preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on June 23.

