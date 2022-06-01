Central PA Man Who Raped 5-Year-Old Caught On Video Uploaded To Google Drive: DA

A central Pennsylvania man is heading to prison after videos and photos of him raping a 5-year-old surfaced on a Google Drive, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

John F. Henry, 37, of the 400 block of Pearl Street in Lancaster, was sentenced to serve 37 ½ to 76 years in prison after pleading guilty to 15 charges including rape of a child by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro on Dec. 29, according to the release.

Henry not only raped and sexually assaulted the young child but used his personal email to upload the images and videos to Google Drive and Google Photos as mementos of the heinous acts, according to the DA.

An investigation was launched after the Lancaster City bureau of police received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the 8 uploaded files on Oct. 9, 2020, according to the release.

Henry originally declined to speak when given the opportunity to, but later asked the judge to “take it easy on him,” according to the DA.

“Your crimes are heinous,” Totaro responded, according to the release. “There’s no other way to say it. It’s detestable.”

Henry will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to his sentencing.

“[Henry] raped this very young child and memorialized these acts in videos and photographs,” Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart who prosecuted the case said, according to the release. “He doesn’t acknowledge his behavior or take accountability for his actions.”

His sentences will be served consecutively and he will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

