Car Crashes Into Creek In Central PA

A woman crashed her car into a creek early Thursday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatched police to a single vehicle accident at East Newport and Brunnerville road.

Crystal Horst, 37, of Lititz, drove her Chevy Curz off the roadway into Warwick Creek at the intersection just after 6 a.m., according to the police.

She sustained a minor hand injury and there were no other people in the vehicle, police say.

Horst was charged with summary offense of driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to her court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.