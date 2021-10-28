Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Car Crashes Into Creek In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
The car in the creek.
The car in the creek. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD

A woman crashed her car into a creek early Thursday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police. 

Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatched police to a single vehicle accident at East Newport and Brunnerville road. 

Crystal Horst, 37, of Lititz, drove her Chevy Curz off the roadway into Warwick Creek at the intersection just after 6 a.m., according to the police.  

She sustained a minor hand injury and there were no other people in the vehicle, police say. 

Horst was charged with summary offense of driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to her court docket.

