Body Found In Central PA Restaurant Police Say

Jillian Pikora
La Piazza
La Piazza Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was found dead inside of a Central Pennsylvania restaurant on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was found at La Piazza restaurant, located in the 800 Block of Lititz Pike in Lititz, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The death investigation has preliminarily been ruled as a non-criminal related incident, according to a police update on Tuesday afternoon.

Details on the man's death have not been released, but police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the man has been confirmed by authorities but will not be released until family has been properly notified, police say.

The nearby area has been temporarily closed as a police forensic unit, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office investigate.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

