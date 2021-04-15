Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

News

Authorities ID Driver Struck By Train Victim In Upper Leacock Township

Jillian Pikora
A car on the train tracks in Upper Leacock Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Railroad Crossing in Upper Leacock Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the woman they say was struck by a train in Upper Leacock Townhsip Wednesday.

Haregua Wall, 38 of Warwick Township, was an employee at Dart and arriving for her scheduled shift at 3:17 p.m., when her 2009 Ford Fusion was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at a railroad crossing on Dart Container's property, police said.

Wall was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to dispatch.

The crossing is marked multiple crossings sign, including a stop sign, but for an unknown reasons, Wall slowed before proceeding onto the crossing grade.

There, she was struck by the eastbound train which pushed her car along the tracks for several hundred feet before both the car and train came to rest, police said. 

The car and train were connected after impact.

Traffic in the area was not affected by the crash, but the tracks and gate crossing were closed until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

