Arsonist 'Threatened To Kill Several People With A Knife,' Lancaster County, Police Say

A 44-year-old man with seven separate convictions over 25 years— including arson for setting the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and children on fire— pulled out a knife and threatened to kill people in Columbia, Pennsylvania, according to area police.

Charles Edward Swanigan, Jr. was arrested after witnesses told the police that he "threatened to kill several people with a knife," in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue, Columbia at approximately 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, area police say.

He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and was held in the Lancaster County Prison after he failed to post $5,000 in bail, his latest court docket shows.

He was changed with the same offense three years ago and with assault last year, both in the same location, according to the police.

He previously served prison time for drug use/possession, driving under the influence, simple assault, fighting, disorderly or hazardous conduct, arson, risking catastrophe, endagering the welfare of others, in multiple cases starting in 1998, court records show.

His preliminary hearing in this case has been set before Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler on March 30 at 8:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

