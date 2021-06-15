Arson Spree Continues In Lancaster As 3 Mobile Homes Burn

Three mobile homes in Lancaster County burned to the ground on Tuesday and all three are thought to have been arson, according to dispatch.

The first mobile home caught fire in the 1700 block of Mine Road just after 1:30p.m., say dispatch.

By the time firefighters arrived, three mobile homes were on fire and the flames were spreading to an adjacent wooded area.

The fire was under control by 2:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

All three homes were vacant and uninhabited.

Mine Road was closed during the fire.

An official ruling has not been made on whether or not these were an act of arson but a fire marshal is investigating the cause.

