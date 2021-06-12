Apparent Murder-Suicide In Lancaster County Suburb: Police

Two people have been killed in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities say.

Ephrata police were called to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Mortar Lane in Ephrata Borough around 4:20 a.m, according to a release by police.

A man had been brandishing a rifle in the home and active shots were reported by emergency dispatchers, according to an updated release by police.

Upon arrival police found a 19-year-old female shot dead and a 61-year-old male who died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," police say.

The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to the scene and the area was closed for many hours on Monday, according to police.

"The preliminary investigation, which included witness interviews and crime scene analysis, suggests that this incident was a murder/suicide," police stated in an updated release.

The other three residents of the home were unharmed, according to the updated release.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

