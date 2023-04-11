400+ Child Porn Pics Found On Lancaster Man's Hard Drives,Police Say

Hundreds of images or videos of child pornography were found on the hard drive of device belong to a 78-year-old Lancaster man, police announced on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Gary Lee Sweigart of the 400 block of North 9th Street, Denver, PA was arrested on April 10, after he failed to turn himself in on a warrant issued March 10, the police explained.

Back in March, officers with the East Cocalico Township Police Department and Detectives from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office executed a search warrant at his home and found— a desktop computer and an external hard drive that had with 198 and 216 images or video of child pornography respectively, according to the release.

He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn and related charges, the police said and court documents confirmed.

Although, "he agreed to turn himself in for arraignment, however, he failed to do so," and he was only arrest when "members of the East Cocalico Township Police Department located him driving in the 1300 block of North Reading Road and stopped his vehicle and took him into custody without incident," as stated in the release.

Sweigart has been released from the Lancaster County Prison after posting $50,000 in surety bonds as bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger on April 26 at 2 p.m., as detailed in his docket.

