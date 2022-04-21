Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Queens Livery Driver Who Travelled To Cape May For Sex With Underage Girl Gets 19½ Years
News

3.4+Mil Birds Have Avian Flu In PA: USDA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Chickens (Gallus domesticus) inside a large chicken coop.
Chickens (Gallus domesticus) inside a large chicken coop. Photo Credit: Flickr/USDA

Three commercial chicken farms in central Pennsylvania have confirmed avian flu in their birds totaling over 3,450,100 within the state, according to an updated release from the US Department of Agriculture.

The infected birds are all egg-laying chickens and all three farms are located in Lancaster County, according to the release.

The first confirmed case of avian flu in Lancaster County was at a Kreider Farms facility in East Donegal Township, and the farm destroyed nearly 1.5 million chickens in response to the diagnosis, according to Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

The exact location of the other two farmers has not been released to the public, but as of Wednesday, it is confirmed that 1.1 million birds are affected at one facility, and nearly 880,000 are affected at another, according to the USDA website.

All three locations have been quarantined as well as more than 100 poultry farms within a six-mile radius, according to the USDA.

The infections were found during regular testing, officials say. Humans are not at risk of getting the disease through their food as long as all poultry and eggs consumed are properly cooked.

The full name of the flu— Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza— denotes the infectious nature of the flu that is often deadly for domestic birds such as chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl, and turkeys, according to the USDA’s website.

If your birds show a lack of energy and appetite, and you suspect they are infected call the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Service at 717-772-2852 any time 24/7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.