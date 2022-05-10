2 Men Shot Through Locked Central PA Hotel Door, Injuring Girl: Police

A 16-year-old girl suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting at a hotel in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police say.

East Lampeter Township police were called to the shooting at the Budget Host Inn located at 2140 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster around 1:30 p.m., the department said in a release around 5 p.m.

"Officers arrived within three minutes" and found the girl "in a second-floor room with a gunshot wound to her left leg," police say.

The officers applied a tourniquet before she was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, as detailed in the release.

"Although her injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening; the victim’s name is not being released," police added.

Two men fired multiple rounds from handguns into the closed door of the motel room and fled prior to the officers' arrival, police determined their preliminary investigation.

It is unclear if the girl was the target, but the police do not believe the public is in danger.

Police were still on the scene collecting at the time of publishing, as the investigation is active and ongoing, authorities say.

