$12K+ In Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine Found In Columbia Borough Drug Bust: Police

Five people were caught with methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl— among other drugs during two warranted searches in Columbia Borough on February 10, area police announced on Friday, Feb. 16, 2023.

The first home that was searched was where 29-year-old Kyle Gerlitzki, 33-year-old Daniel Englehart, 46-year-old Javier Molina-Pabon, and 41-year-old Tanya Nunez were found. It is located in the 100 block of Walnut Street, according to the CPD release.

The second home searched was where 43-year-old Shane Kenney had been staying. It was in the first block of North Second Street, police detail in the release. ,

Between the two homes and persons searched, the police say they found the following:

142.5 grams of methamphetamine

3.5 grams of crack cocaine

267.1 grams of marijuana

20 bags of fentanyl

77 films of naloxone sublingual

$954.00 in U.S. currency

The total street value of all drugs seized is believed to be about $12,500, according to the police.

All five people arrested were charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.