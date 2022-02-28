Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
1 Person Killed, 4 Injured When Car Crossed Over Median On Route 222: Police

Jillian Pikora
Manheim Township police vehicle
Manheim Township police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Manheim Township police department

A car crossed over a median on Route 222 causing a three vehicle crash that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, according to a release by the police.

Manheim Township police were called to the crash on Route 222 just south of Landis Valley Road overpass at 7:05 p.m., on Feb. 27, police say

A 24-year-old man from Mountville, PA driving a silver Nissan Altima southbound crossed over a median striking two vehicles in the northbound lane, Manheim Township police say.

The driver of the Nissan Altima died from injuries sustained in the crash and four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to area hospitals, the release shows.

The driver's identity has not been released.

The crash shut down Route 222 on Sunday for nearly five hours while investigators conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene, authorities say.

The Manheim Township police department continues to investigate this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 717-569-6401.

