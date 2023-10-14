New Holland Man Allegedly Makes Sex Tapes With Teen GF Then Rapes 13-Year-Old BBF: Affidavit

Nigeir Ormond Martinez was arrested on Oct. 4 on 18 charges for the sex tapes he made with his underage girlfriend and was then slapped with 6 more charges in connection with the alleged rape of her 13-year-old best friend on Oct. 11, according to his court dockets. Of the 24 charges, 23 are felonies.

New Holland Police became aware of the sex tapes in July. The graphic sex tapes also showed Martinez's "Faith" tattoo as he struggled to hold the camera, according to the criminal complaint.

In one of the videos he is heard saying, “they need to hurry and can’t have any mistakes,” police stated in the affidavit.

The police took screenshots of the girl's face and had her mother identify her.

The first of the four tapes was made on Sept. 28, 2022, court records show.

**Warning the following details are graphic**

On Aug. 17, 2023, his now ex-girlfriend's 13-year-old best friend was allegedly held down and raped by Martinez. The girl asked him to stop, the police stated in the affidavit citing her interview. He was not wearing a condom during the assault, the girl explained to the police. The girl suffered injuries and was bleeding as Martinez "told her to be quiet and that her body was good and that it felt good," the police said.

Martinez was given a $100,000 cash bail for the first set of charges, and $300,000 cash bail for the second set of charges, but was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post the combined $400,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse at 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to his dockets.

The police believe that there may be additional victims of Martinez. Another who was harmed by Martinez is asked to contact the New Holland Police or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.