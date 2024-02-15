Multi-Million Dollar Fire Closes Martin's Country Market In Ephrata (Photos)

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at the popular market located at 1717 West Main Street in Ephrata Township, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The fire shuttered Route 322 in both directions between Wood Corner and Robert roads, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation explained. Salt trucks were also called to the scene to help prevent the water the firefighters were using from freezing into ice on the roadways.

Over 200 firefighters and 45 companies were called to the scene, LCWC detailed.

Around 9 a.m. fire officials said the fire was a "multi-million dollar loss." This comes after a wall between the market and an adjoining hardware store fell around 7 a.m.; leading crews to evacuate as they feared a possible building collapse.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The community is already feeling the loss of this major business, sharing on social media.

Fire officials believe it could take an additional 12 to 16 hours to knock out hotspots and clear the scene.

The public continues to be asked to avoid the area.

