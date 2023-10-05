Mom Charged With Murder After Child Dies From Exposure: Lancaster County DA

Emily Weaver, 32, of Columbia Borough has been arrested after her child was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 4300 block of Fairview Road, West Hempfield Township at approximately 4:36 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the child was beyond help," as stated in the release.

Witnesses told investigators that the child was left in the vehicle with the doors & windows closed for an undetermined length of time.

The child was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The child's death was due to "environmental exposure," as the vehicle's "doors and windows were closed" and it was parked in "direct sunlight with a high temperature of over 80 degrees Fahrenheit," the DA noted.

The West Hempfield Township Police Department, The Lancaster County Detective Bureau, and The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office's investigations led to the child's mother being charged with Homicide Murder in the 3rd Degree, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Fairview Road was closed to traffic for approximately 8 hours during the investigation.

"At this time, we are not releasing the child’s name," the DA said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Weaver has been convicted two of drug-related offenses in the county, court records show.

In this case, she has been denied bail due to the nature of the charges. Emily Weaver remains in the Lancaster County Prison until her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Joshua R. Keller at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, according to her latest court docket.

This is the second child to die in Columbia Borough that Daily Voice has reported on this week. You can read about Amish 4-year-old Levi Stoltzfus's farming accident-related death here.

