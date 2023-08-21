Maryland Passenger Dies Following 2 Vehicle Crash: PA State Police

Danielle Sandul of Salisbury died at Lancaster General Hospital at 9:30 pm. following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

Danielle was the passenger in 47-year-old Gregory Parsells of Salisbury's white 2023 Toyota Corolla heading east on Friends Road— when Greg ran a stop sign at the intersection of Little Britain Road at 8:17 p.m., troopers explained.

That's when 21-year-old Arthur Morris of Peach Bottom's white 2004 GMC Sierra slammed into the passenger’s side of the Corolla where Danielle was sitting, PSP stated in the release.

The truck ended up in the grass along the northbound lanes, and the sedan ended up blocking the northern lanes, closing the road for a while, according to the release.

Both drivers were also taken to the hospital for unknown injuries and both vehicles were towed.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Funeral and memorial details for Danielle have not been released.

