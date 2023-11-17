Manheim Man Out On Bail After Allegedly Stabbing Man 6 Times In The Neck, Back

Thomas Myles O’Byrne of Manheim is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Kenneth B. Yingst of Manheim six times 6 times to the back and neck area with a knife around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police officers responded to the "reported stabbing in progress" in the 1000 block of White Oak Road, Penn Township. They found Yingst lying on the ground bleeding from his multiple stab wounds, as detailed in numerous police releases.

"Officers immediately rendered emergency care," and Yingst was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for "further emergency treatment," as stated in an NLCRPD release.

O'Byrne was also found at the scene and taken into custody.

Then the NLCRPD Forensics unit and criminal investigation division arrived to work the scene.

Investigators learned the following:

"The two men were involved in a disagreement, earlier in the day. Yingst was driven to O’Byrne’s home, by an independent witness, to speak with O’Byrne directly. O’Byrne was waiting for Yingst to arrive. The two men first engaged in conversation, but it quickly escalated, and a physical altercation ensued. Yingst was subsequently stabbed multiple times with a 3-inch knife."

After the police consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office they filed the following felony charges against O'Byrne according to court documents: aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, and aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

When he was originally arraigned, the police said "he was held without bail."

Since then he was released on a 10% surety bond toward $25,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell on Nov. 14, an updated court docket shows. His formal arraignment has been scheduled in Courtroom A at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The NLCRPD and the Major Crime Unit of Lancaster County are working together on this investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det Matt Hinkle at the NLCRPD at (717) 733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

