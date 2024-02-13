Malik Jaden Sams of the 400 block of Delp Road in Lancaster began being investigated after authorities received multiple Cyper Tipline reports of an IP address in the home where he lived and the account "ZackDaRat#7143" which he later admitted to using, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

He both uploaded and downloaded images of child pornography between January and March 2023, the police explained.

During a warranted search of the home, it was determined that Sams had been using his mom's Apple iPad to share the images, as detailed in the affidavit. Some of the images found included videos of children under the age of 10 committing sex acts.

While being interviewed by the police Sams admitted to sharing the images and "He further admitted to using additional websites to download, view, and share child pornography with other consumers," and he also had a similar username ZackDaRat the police stated in the release and affidavit.

A criminal complaint was filed on Jan. 23. He was charged with felony charge pornography (three counts) and felony criminal use of a communication facility (two counts) court documents show.

Sams was released on $25,000 unsecured bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Courtney Monson.

His formal arraignment is set at 9 a.m. on March 8, according to a court docket updated on Feb. 12 following his preliminary hearing.

