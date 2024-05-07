The investigation into Madison Bair, 30 of New Holland's alleged abuse of a girl began after the local police received a tip from a Mandatory Reporter via Child Line in October 2023, as explained in the release.

The victim, now a woman, told the police about the alleged assault by Bair in 2006 when she was a child, according to the release.

During an interview with the police, Bair, "admitted to remembering this incident as described by the victim," the police stated in the release.

Officer Heather Halstead charged Bair with a Misdemeanor for Indecent Assault and a Felony for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child

Following his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse at 2 p.m. on April 29, he was released on $100,000 unsecured bail with the caveat — no contact with the victim or any minor children, the police detailed and court records confirmed.

His preliminary is set before Judge Heisse at 2 p.m. on May 28, according to his court docket.

