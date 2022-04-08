Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
The Turkey Hill where the winning ticket was sold.
You might be a winner!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill, 1010 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 28,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,300 purchased with Power Play and more than 3,600 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $11.8 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, August 6.

